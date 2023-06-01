Upper Macungie supervisors advance $60M traffic safety plan

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to advance a traffic alteration plan seeking to improve the safety of high-crash intersections within the township.
The plan follows the announcement of federal funding to Allentown and its surrounding areas from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Following the principles of "Vision Zero," the plan seeks to transform Upper Macungie's most accident-prone intersections to improve the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists — with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities.
Peter Simone of Simone-Collins Landscape Architecture presented the plan before the board Thursday evening, stressing the importance of Vision Zero as an inclusive, "complete streets" planning approach that would increase safety and equitable mobility for all citizens. Simone also thanked the Upper Macungie Police Department for their cooperation in identifying the township's high-crash areas.
According to Simone, the plan would be enacted over the course of 15 years at a total cost of $60 million. Broken down, the plan carries an annual cost of $160 for each of Upper Macungie's 25,000 residents, Simone said.
"It's not a lot of money for safety," Simone said. "It's a low-cost, per-person per-year [plan] to really make your township a lot safer," Simone said.
However, some residents were not convinced by what they saw as a hefty price tag.
"What sticks in my head is $60 million," resident Jim Caffrey said of the plan.
Simone said the final plan would need to be an easily amendable "living document," and noted it would require more detailed traffic engineering studies to be conducted in the future. The township's zoning hearing board will also need to ensure that any necessary land adjustments comply with township ordinances before greenlighting the final project.
Concert in the Park
The supervisors also voted to authorize a special event permit to the organizers of "Concert in the Park," Upper Macungie's first-ever free community concert. Both the supervisors and residents expressed concerns about the liability for the event's alcohol vendors.
Caffrey wanted to make sure the vendors had sufficient training to not "overserve" intoxicated event-goers and create legal issues for the township. Vice Chairwoman Kathy Rader replied that the township was covered as an additionally-insured party under the organizer's insurance policy.
"Concert in the Park" will be held Friday evening at Grange Park in Allentown.
New K-9
The purchase of a new dog for the township police’s K-9 force was another notable topic, as a vacancy was created last year by the death of Bico, a German shepherd who served on the force for eight years and assisted Sgt. Matthew Gardner in many drug busts.
According to Police Chief Michael Sitoski, Gardner will train with the new dog later this year. The department hopes it will join the K-9 force next year, as there is currently just one dog in service, Sitoski said.
"There has to be that bonding period between K-9 and handler," Sitoski said.
Supervisor James Brunell introduced a motion to budget no more than $16,500 for the purchase of an adequate replacement for Bico, which passed unanimously.
New employees
Finally, the supervisors authorized the appointments of two new township employees, David Fritsche and Courtney Funk. Fritsche, a patrol officer, will start June 26 at a $36.50 hourly rate. Funk, a patrol officer recruit, will start July 5 and also earn $36.50 per hour. The 2023 township budget accounts for the compensation of both employees, according to the board.
The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors will meet again Thursday, July 6.