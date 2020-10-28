ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Upper Macungie Township teenager is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting another juvenile during what police described as a drug deal gone bad.
Allentown police charged Jaquil M. Paschall-Brown, of Cherry Tree Crossing in Breinigsville, in connection with the shooting late Monday night in the 400 block of Brush Street in Allentown. The 17-year-old, who is being charged as an adult, is not yet in custody, according to court records.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 400 block of Brush Street about 11:15 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm and shoulder area, according to the criminal complaint.
While officers tended to the victim, he told police that “Jaquil Brown” had shot him during a drug deal, according to records.
During an interview Tuesday at the hospital, the victim alleged that during the deal Brown pulled a silver handgun and demanded the marijuana. The two argued and briefly struggled before Brown allegedly shot the victim three times at close range and ran from the area, according to records.
Investigators said they presented the victim with a lineup, and he allegedly identified Brown as the shooter.
Authorities said Brown was previously adjudicated delinquent for possessing a weapon on school property. The criminal complaint does not indicate what kind of weapon he had or at which school he had the weapon.
He now faces single felony counts of aggravated assault, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and attempted homicide along with single misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm by a minor and terroristic threats.