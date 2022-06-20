U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Discussion of warehouses proposed for the former Air Products and Chemicals Inc. headquarters took up 3.5 hours of an Upper Macungie Township zoning meeting on June 8, and it all starts again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The township Zoning Hearing Board will hear more about the plan to demolish buildings and put up three warehouses at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., which became available for development when Air Products moved its offices a mile away last year.
The three warehouses would cover 2.6 million square feet total, using about 61 acres of the former corporate campus. The land is in a light industrial district and is permitted as a "special exception" use. That means the township may impose some conditions on the warehouse development.
Blake Marles, an attorney representing Air Products, said at the June 8 meeting that Prologis Inc. would develop, own and operate the warehouses. Prologis is a real estate giant and already has operations in the Lehigh Valley. Last week, Prologis announced an agreement to buy smaller competitor Duke Realty for about $26 billion.
Also at that first hearing, a witness for Air Products said truck traffic generated by three warehouses would have "minimal impact." The warehouses would have two access points, both from Cetronia Road.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission does not agree that warehouses covering an area equal to 60 football fields would have "minimal impact." The LVPC report contends that the development would add traffic to Cetronia Road, Trexlertown Road, Route 100, Route 22, Schantz Road and Tilghman Street. Cetronia Road should be realigned, according to the LVPC.
The Upper Macungie Zoning Hearing Board meeting will begin Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the township offices at 8330 Schantz Road.