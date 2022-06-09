U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - "It's the first day of summer, basically. We're having so much fun."
It all started a few years ago: a small group of boys in the neighborhood, playing with a few water balloons on the last day of school.
But, as some of the other kids heard about it, it quickly grew to be a full-blown event.
"It just kept growing as we became friends, more families started to move in- it's a great neighborhood," said Tania Tapia, one of the parents who started the fun, back in 2015.
But then, another group caught wind.
"This actually happened and first started by mistake. A patrol officer was driving through the neighborhood three years ago," said Chief Michael J. Sitoski with the Upper Macungie Police Department.
The kids were shocked at what the officer did next.
"He announced on his loudspeaker hit the car, hit the car," said Stephanie Fritz, another parent who was involved back in 2015.
And now, it's a tradition: Upper Macungie Township Neighborhood versus the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.
"We're so thankful for that, to be involved," said Lt. Pete Nickischer with the Upper Macungie Police Department.
"It makes their day and it makes my day to come out and see their smiles," said Community Service Officer Bill Rohrbach with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.
The kids love very minute of it:
"I thought it was very fun and I hope I can do this again."
"I do enjoy looking forward to it every year."
And of course, there's some rivalries mixed in, but it's all in good fun.
We asked the kids who they thought won. Their answer?
"US!!"
The neighborhood and police department says they're already looking forward to next year, which they expect to be bigger and better.