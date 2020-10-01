BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors agreed to elevate the job status of its interim police chief to a permanent one Thursday night followed by a pinning ceremony for the officer by his wife and son.
Michael J. Sitoski, 42, of Breinigsville has served as Upper Macungie's interim police chief since the end of May following the retirement of Edgar Colon after eight years as the township's top cop.
The chief will earn an annual salary of $108,848, supervisors said.
Originally from Sugarloaf, Sitoski graduated from Hazleton Area High School in 1995 and earned a criminal justice degree from Luzerne County Community College. In 1998 he graduated from the Lackawanna Junior College Police Academy.
Sitoski has worked for the West Hazleton, Weatherly, and Beaver Meadows Borough police departments. In March 2001 he made sergeant with the Berks-Lehigh Regional Police. Then, in 2012, he joined the newly-formed Upper Macungie Police Dept. as a lieutenant and patrol commander.
The new chief was pinned by Michelle, his wife of 11 years, and their son Jackson.
"I have a soft spot in my heart for Upper Macungie," he said. "Lots of great things have happened to me in Upper Macungie, and I'm proud to be working in its police force."
In other business and as part of his monthly report, Sitoski noted the traditional "National Night Out" involving police and the communities they serve all over the nation will be altered this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, police will be visiting residents in multiple neighborhoods that evening as opposed to the usual public gatherings.
He said further details about the event will be posted on the police department's Facebook page.