BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Residents of Upper Macungie Township would not experience either a real estate tax or sewer rate hike next year under the township's proposed 2021 budget. However, the cost for garbage collection in the township would rise annually by $7 per household.
Township finance director Bruce Kollar offered a brief presentation on Upper Macungie's nearly $35.2 million budget during which he said the township's current millage rate of .64 mills would remain unchanged. The Lehigh County tax rate is 3.64 mills and the Parkland School District imposes a 15.82 mill school tax on district residents.
Kollar said the township's administrative expenditures comprise 8 percent of the budget and the police portion totals 15.4 percent.
Budgeted expenses include spending $720,000 next year on renovating the township-owned state police headquarters located next door to Upper Macungie's municipal building.
Other expenditures for 2021 include the purchase of a new fire truck, radio equipment, a public works truck, and a new recreation center.
The newly proposed budget will be advertised and made available for public inspection for the next 20 days and will be uploaded to the website Friday.
In other business, the supervisors approved instituting new tax and account collection procedures and the hiring of a new firm to collect on delinquent tax accounts.
Township manager Bob Ibach, speaking of the township's collection efforts currently performed by Lehigh County's tax claims bureau, said they have fallen short of township expectations and a new collection agency would be preferable.
The supervisors agreed to hire Portnoff Law Associates, LTD of King of Prussia to handle the collections of delinquent taxes on behalf of the township. Specifics on what percentage the collector would earn were not discussed.
A Portnoff representative at the meeting said they had been trying to secure a contract with Upper Macungie since 2015.
Portnoff is a law firm that exclusively represents municipalities in the collection of delinquent real estate taxes and utility charges. They have over 150 clients in the commonwealth and offices in Allentown and Aliquippa in addition to King of Prussia.