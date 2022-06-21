U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Upper Macungie Township's zoning hearing board heard more Tuesday about 2.61 million square feet of warehouses proposed for the former Air Products and Chemicals Inc. headquarters, but delayed a vote until July 13.
After two meetings and almost seven hours of testimony, the board wants to see a list of conditions on the development before deciding whether Prologis Inc., Air Products' chosen operator for the 7201 Hamilton Blvd. site, can put up three warehouses on the former corporate campus. The land became available when Air Products moved its headquarters about a mile away last year.
The development is permitted in the light industrial zoning district but requires a special exception. That allows the township to impose some conditions on the project.
One sticking point was how Prologis' promised limit of 572 truck trips per day (286 in, 286 out) would be enforced once the three warehouses are fully occupied.
Attorney Blake Marles, representing the developer, said a count would be done three months after all tenants were in place. That count would be based on a seven-day average.
That did not satisfy the board or township attorney Stephen Strack.
"A traffic cap is useless" if there is no way to enforce it, Strack said.
After board Chairman Michael McCrystal and others said they wanted regular counts, Prologis representative Justin Fanslau said the company would agree to annual checks on truck trips.
There were also questions about trucks idling, which is limited to five minutes per hour of operation. Fanslau said Prologis will provide ample space for vehicles to park, but added, "We are not out there timing them."
Fanslau, a market officer for Prologis, said the company operates 13 million square feet of warehouses in Upper Macungie and about 1 billion square feet worldwide.
He said all three warehouses at the Air Products site are "speculative," meaning there are no tenants under contract yet. The warehouses would be for "transloading," where pallets of goods are broken down and sorted, but he did not rule out some "last-mile" deliveries to business and commercial customers. The warehouses would mainly serve the eastern U.S.
Fanslau said Prologis has been a good neighbor and helped support Upper Macungie's police and fire departments. At the same time, he noted, "We don't receive or expect any special treatment from the township."
The largest of the three warehouses would cover 1.2 million square feet, with the others at 926,650 square feet and 435,600 square feet. The development would have two entrances, both on Cetronia Road. That road would be reconfigured under the current plan.
Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation has not yet reviewed the traffic and road issues, and township engineer David Alban said that if PennDOT required substantial changes, such as an entrance onto Hamilton Boulevard, Air Products would have to go back to the zoning board.
Objections to the plan have focused on traffic, noise and pollution. Two residents spoke against the plan at Tuesday's meeting at the township municipal building.
Ben Dobil said adding 2.61 million square feet of warehouse space will damage his quality of life, and with a proposed realignment of Cetronia Road, children will have to cross four lanes of traffic to get to a school-bus stop. William Hartzell Jr. also objected to increased traffic.
A third resident, Paul Davis, spoke quite a bit, though Marles objected to his "standing," which means the right to take a position on a development at a hearing. Davis said he lives about a half-mile from the site, but the board found that he was not specific about how the warehouses would affect him. The other two residents who objected live within sight of the Air Products land.
"Your circular logic is not winning the day," McCrystal told him, though Davis did get some comments in about how the development could lower his property's value.
Earlier in the meeting, a traffic study presented by the developer indicated that the expected number of increased vehicle trips would be well within Cetronia Road's capacity.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission reviewed the proposal earlier, and its suggestion of a second entrance was adopted. The initial plan had just one entrance from Cetronia Road. Traffic was an issue with the LVPC, which said that three warehouses covering the area of about 60 football fields would lead to traffic congestion.
The LVPC report noted that the warehouses would add traffic to Cetronia Road, Trexlertown Road, Route 100, Route 22, Schantz Road and Tilghman Street. The commission is an advisory body. Final decisions on the development will be made by Upper Macungie.
Prologis is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is based in San Francisco. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PLD. Prologis shares closed Tuesday at $112.36, up $2. In the past 52 weeks, it has traded as high as $174.54 and as low as $106.46.
The company's market capitalization (shares outstanding times current price) is $83.2 billion.
The board's July 13 meeting to vote on the development will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the township building at 8330 Schantz Road.