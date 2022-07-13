U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - In Upper Macungie Township, after hours of debate spanning multiple board meetings, zoners finally reached a decision on progressing to the next phase toward a new warehouse proposal.
The Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board approved an Air Products & Chemicals special exception request for 2.61 million square feet of warehouse construction on the company's former corporate headquarters site Wednesday night at the township building.
An official said the whole point of the meeting was to seek approval to get to the next phase of the process: Air Products and Chemicals wants to sell its old headquarters property. The yes vote means the company will move forward with plans to sell its old headquarters property.
The vote Wednesday night was fairly uneventful, following several hours of longer meetings last month. No public comment was allowed, as it was already discussed.
The board attached 18 conditions to its approval. One of the conditions stipulates that no more than 286 tractor trailers should access the facility on average during a 24-hour period over seven consecutive days of time. This totals 572 average daily truck trips.
The property, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., would house three warehouses consisting of 435,600 square feet, 926,250 square feet and 1.2 million square feet and occupy roughly 61 of the former Air Products' campus 235-acre campus. All three warehouses will be developed, owned and operated by Prologis Inc.
The developer is building the warehouses on speculation, meaning the end users, or tenants, have yet to be obtained contractually. Prologis has a significant local, regional and state commercial real estate presence.
The company currently manages 13 million square feet of properties in Upper Macungie Township, 30 million in Lehigh Valley and 50 million in Pennsylvania.
The land became available last year when Air Products moved its headquarters about one mile away. The development is permitted in the Light Industrial Zoning District, but required a special exception.
The decision came after more than six testimony hours from three witnesses and more than 30 exhibits over two nights.
The first witness was Patrick Garay, Vice President of Strategic Projects for Air Products. Garay testified that in the spectrum of warehouses and warehouse traffic, this project would occupy the "lighter-end of the truck traffic side." He added the truck traffic would have a "minimal impact" and that "trucks will not have a major effect on intersections on our (Air Products) people use every day."
Further, Garay testified the company made a concerted effort to "eliminate off-road truck parking" by providing adequate staging areas.
The project proposes access from two locations, both of which are on Cetronia Road. Heading west, it leads to Trexlertown Road and then connects to Route 100 north of Route 222 and Interstate 78.
Original plans submitted include one site access point. There is no entrance point for trucks going to the warehouses from Hamilton Boulevard.
Second to testify was Bruce Anderson, a civil engineer with Pidcock Co. who submitted the design plans.
During a lengthy question and answer routine between Blacke Marles, an attorney representing Air Products, and Anderson, the engineer testified on various topics, including neighbors' views of the proposed development. He noted also that Air Products submitted roughly two weeks ago a "follow up traffic study" and that the township was satisfied "with its scope and conclusion."
The third witness was Prologis representative Justin Fanslau, who testified the warehouses would be for "transloading." This is where pallets of goods are broken down and sorted. Last-minute deliveries to business and commercial customers could occur also, but not as routine practice.
The warehouses would serve mainly the eastern United States.
John Landis, a community member sitting in on the meeting, lives about four miles from where the old property lies.
Many in the community have voiced concerns about increased traffic, accidents, and pollution.
"That intersection is overloaded already and bringing in another 500 trucks a day is going to put more pressure on that," Landis said. "And I'd like to hear PennDOT say that they can manage that kind of level before they go ahead and do it."
Landis, who worked for Air Products for 30 years, is now retired. He's worried about his community.
"They had been a great company to support the community," he said. "They built buildings, they built parks and everything, great company. This seems to be out of character. Where they're putting additional stress on the community."
The project has to start the land development process with the township planning commission before eventually going to the township supervisors for final approval.