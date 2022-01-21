U. MERION TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are looking for a missing 86-year-old man.
John Stevens left his residence in the Sweetbriar Section of Upper Merion Township for a regular daily drive around 2 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he usually returns home before dark, but on Friday he did not come back, police said.
Stevens has the early stages of dementia and may have become confused about his whereabouts, according to the news release.
Stevens has long gray hair, a long gray beard, and glasses. It is unknown what he is wearing at this time.
He is operating a silver 2009 Hyundai Sonata, PA Railroad Registration RR7629. Police say Stevens frequents the area of Valley Forge National Park and the restaurants in that vicinity.
If Stevens or his vehicle are seen, please call 9-1-1 or contact Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.