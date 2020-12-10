ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The man who admitted to stabbing his wife outside a Lehigh County shopping center earlier this year tearfully asked a judge to show him mercy, told his wife that he still loved her and even asked whether the charges against him could be dropped.
But if Jonathan Rompilla truly cared for his wife as much as he claims, he wouldn’t have stabbed her twice and left her die in a cold, snowy parking lot, Assistant District Attorney Edward Muir said.
“It’s ridiculous now to say that he’s glad she’s alive,” Muir told the court.
Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach on Thursday sentenced Rompilla, of Upper Milford Township, to 10 to 20 years in state prison for the attempted murder of his wife at the Hamilton Crossings Shopping Center in January. Authorities said the couple was going through a divorce and were arguing that night, when the now 59-year-old stabbed his wife.
The defense had been seeking a prison sentence of 7½ to 9 years. But citing the emotional and physical damage to the victim and the fact that Rompilla planned the attack, Banach ordered that he spent no less than 10 years in prison.
Rompilla pleaded guilty in October to a felony count of attempted homicide. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew single counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Dana Rompilla recounted for the court what she said were the longest few minutes of her life. After her husband stabbed her and punched her in the face, she said she managed to escape and sat on a curb, where she saw how badly she was bleeding.
“I just prayed to God to let me survive for my kids,” Dana Rompilla said.
She detailed for the judge her injuries and lengthy recovery and insisted that Jonathan Rompilla had not taken her spirit or will to live. While the scars will remain, they serve as a reminder of how strong she’s become, Dana Rompilla told the judge.
Both the prosecution and the judge praised her for the strength she’s shown during the ordeal.
Defense attorney Earl Supplee said Rompilla has a low IQ and may have suffered some type of brain trauma when he was younger, which could have been a factor that led him to “snap” that night. But his client knows he must be held accountable, he said.
As he begged for mercy, a tearful Rompilla told the judge that he took care of his family the best he could and that he still loved his wife, hoping she had a soft spot in her heart to drop the charges.
“I did not mean to do this,” he said.
Rompilla even asked the court to consider a six-month prison sentence.
But the judge appeared to have little patience for the defendant who had a knife with him the night of the attack and claimed he was defending himself. Rompilla said his wife told him in front of their children that she wanted a divorce.
“How would you react?” he asked.
“I don’t know, but I know that I would not have stabbed my spouse,” Banach replied.
When police arrested Rompilla, he had a note written to his wife that read, in part, “There will be no more struggling, prepare to die, you pissed me off to the point of no return,” according to the prosecution.
Muir told the court that investigators found multiple, ripped up versions of the letter. The attack wasn’t something that happened in the heat of the moment, he said. It was premeditated and a lesser prison sentence simply isn’t a warranted, he said.
After imposing sentence, Banach asked the defendant if he understood his sentence.
“I don’t even know what it is,” Rompilla replied.
When the judge repeated his sentence, he defiantly responded, “I’m not doing it.”
After the judge read Rompilla is appeal rights, he replied, “I’m appealing it.”
Pennsylvania State Police with the Fogelsville barracks were dispatched to the Lower Macungie Township shopping center about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 8 for a stabbing victim. Responding troopers said the victim had a stab wound to the abdomen and was bleeding heavily.
Medical personnel said the victim suffered two stab wounds to the abdomen and sustained injuries to her internal organs.
Dana Rompilla told authorities that she'd been driving Rompilla home from work, when they began arguing. She pulled into the parking lot of the Outback Steakhouse, where the argument continued. Rompilla told the victim that he was going to kill her before stabbing her in the stomach, according to authorities.
Police found her sitting outside the Visionworks. Rompilla drove away, and his wife told state troopers that he may have been headed to his brother’s house in Catasauqua.
Authorities spotted the victim’s car on Bridge Street, and police apprehended Rompilla at North Irving Street and Union Boulevard in Allentown. They reported finding a folding knife on the driver’s side floor of the bloodied car.