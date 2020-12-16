EMMAUS, Pa. - A township supervisor in Lehigh County is running for county commissioner.
Joyce Moore, an Upper Milford Township supervisor, announced her candidacy in a news release Wednesday.
She's running for commissioner in District #5, which includes Coopersburg, Emmaus and Macungie, and the townships of Lower Milford, Salisbury, Upper Saucon and Upper Milford, as well as parts of Allentown.
Moore is a longtime resident of Upper Milford, and was elected to the township supervisors board in 2017. She's served as chair of the board for the past year.
Moore is originally from Delaware County, then moved to Easton, before moving to Upper Milford Township.