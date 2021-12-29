Generic taxes

Upper Mount Bethel Township's board of supervisors approved a 2022 budget Monday that keeps the property tax rate unchanged at 6.5 mills.

The board voted unanimously for the $3.52 million spending plan. Township Manager Ed Nelson cut out about $250,000 from a preliminary budget after Chairman Martin Pinter and the board asked for reductions to counterbalance expected cost increases next year.

Nelson said he started with a budget of $3.77 million and lopped off about a quarter-million dollar from a plan for a township that is big in area but only has 6,500 or so residents. Upper Mount Bethel is rural and spread out, with eight workers and a part-timer serving 44 square miles in the northern reaches of Northampton County.

"We cover a lot of ground," he said. "I'm maintaining 120 miles of roads."

There are financial challenges too. About 85% of township land is set aside as open space or preserved farmland and pays no tax or a reduced rate. UMBT has kept the millage unchanged for several years, Nelson said.

Also Monday, Supervisor John Bermingham Jr. raised the issue of ambulance service. He said that issue should be the priority for 2022. Pinter agreed, but costs and staffing are an issue.

Nelson said the township has looked at adding service.

"We've had several meetings with different outfits," Nelson said Wednesday. "Some where we were going to lease services and some where we were going to provide equipment and pay a service for labor."

Ambulance call volume is low, labor costs are high, and hiring is difficult, Nelson said. Starting a township service would cost $750,000 to $1 million, he estimated, for an ambulance, equipment, a place to store the vehicle and equipment, and staff, if any could be found.

Then there is the issue of River Pointe Logistics, Lou Pektor's 725-acre industrial development on the eastern edge of the township. Nelson said specific skills and equipment could be needed depending on what kind of businesses move in, while at the same time the development will generate revenue for UBMT.

At the same Monday meeting, the board approved a Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) for River Pointe. The NID provides an assessment on for-profit development at River Pointe that will fund improvements to support new industry.

"This ambulance service may be the kind of thing the NID can help them with," Pektor said after the meeting.

The development may bring in as many as 4,500 jobs, though residents have objected to the plan, citing truck traffic and other concerns.

 

