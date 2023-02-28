Upper Mount Bethel Township's Board of Supervisors have called for a meeting Thursday to discuss River Pointe Logistics.
The agenda lists one item: RPL Sewer and Water. RPL is the acronym for River Pointe, developer Lou Pektor's industrial development along the Delaware River.
Township Manager Ed Nelson said Tuesday that RPL will make a presentation to the board.
"They are preparing to put in their own treatment plant," he said.
Pektor's team says River Pointe will bring in thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for Upper Mount Bethel, Northampton County and the Bangor Area School District.
Opponents say RPL will ruin their quality of life with traffic and noise. Opponents have gone to public meetings to protest the plan.
Nelson said opponents are determined to block RPL, even though the land is zoned for industry and Pektor's plans have been approved by the UMBT board. There are other industrial uses near the site of RPL.
The Thursday, March 3 meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Mount Bethel Fire House, 2341 N. Delaware Dr.
Nelson is back at work after a one-week suspension related to not following bidding procedures for paving.
"I should have (put out for) bid some that I didn't bid, and I paid the price," he said. Nelson admitted his error, and said he was trying to get work done fast.
