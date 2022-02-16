The battle over River Pointe Logistics Park in Upper Mount Bethel Township has taken on biblical proportions.
"Goliath Sues David" is the title of the response to the developer filed by six private citizens and their legal representative, Rust Law LLC of Allentown. In this case, the opposition portrays River Pointe as Goliath and the six individuals and Rust Law stand in for David, the shepherd boy who took on a mighty giant.
River Pointe filed an "abuse of process" complaint in Northampton County Court on Monday against the six residents and landowners, along with Rust Law, contending that the development has been the target of frivolous litigation in an attempt to delay a permitted land use.
River Pointe, led by Bethlehem-based developer Lou Pektor, plans a 700-plus acre industrial park along the Delaware River in Upper Mount Bethel. The land is zoned for industry, as Pektor has pointed out since the plan was first announced. Meanwhile, residents have objected, saying River Pointe will pollute the air and water, damage wetlands and change their rural way of life forever.
A group of residents and landowners have attended many public meetings to object to River Pointe and organized opposition on social media.
"River Pointe Logistics, as the landowner has the right to pursue the development of an industrial park according to zoning ordinances," according to a River Pointe statement distributed Tuesday.
The landowners' response released Wednesday by Rust Law hits on a familiar theme: "These citizens do not oppose development; what they have questioned is the massive size and scope of Lou Pektor's proposed warehouse project. Those concerns have been shared by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, the UMBT engineer and fire department, and an expert community planner consultant. The industrial park has been described as creating an urban-level density impact contrary to the character of UMBT and fiscally unsustainable bridge and road maintenance."
The response also contends that a zoning text amendment, approved by the township supervisors in 2020, "dilutes and even exempts the developer from numerous zoning and environmental regulations."
A lawsuit filed by the residents in 2020 against the Board of Supervisors over the application of zoning ordinances is on appeal before the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, according to the Rust Law statement. A hearing is scheduled for April 4, according to Rust Law.
Tara Zrinski, a Democrat and member of both Northampton County Council and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, recently sought a council resolution asking for additional state hearings on River Pointe.
She likened the River Pointe litigation filed Monday to a "SLAPP" suit, or "strategic lawsuit against public participation."
She said her concern is that developers be held accountable for the cumulative impacts of any project. Zrinski, who is also a candidate for the state Senate 14th District seat, added, "My only role is to make sure that all the regulatory requirements are followed, and the people's concerns are heard."
In the Book of Samuel, David hit the giant Goliath in the head with a stone, killing him and leading the Israelites to a victory over the Philistines. David eventually became King of Israel.
69 News has reached out to a River Pointe representative for comment.