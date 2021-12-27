UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – River Pointe Logistics won approval Monday to operate a Neighborhood Improvement District, moving forward the Upper Mount Bethel Township project despite the objections of residents who fear the end of their rural lifestyle.
The board of supervisors' 4-1 vote for River Pointe (RPL) to create an "NID" is designed to generate cash from Lou Pektor's 725-acre industrial development on the eastern edge of the township in the Slate Belt.
Creating the district allows RPL to add assessments on the land in the development, with money going toward Upper Mount Bethel Township to cover the extra costs of being host to about a dozen industrial buildings.
In addition to the Pektor tract, the NID will include Upper Mount Bethel's community park.
"It's not a fit for this town," resident Mark Metzgar said of RPL. He was one of 11 residents who discussed River Pointe, all in opposition.
"The park belongs to us," resident Sharon Duffield said. She also objected to the NID designation, saying the districts are appropriate for urban areas, not a rural township.
"There is no existing neighborhood that needs to be improved," she said.
Attorney Julia Wu, speaking for the developer, said the park was included in the district so the NID can divert money to Upper Mount Bethel.
"The NID is really what's best for the township," said Wu, an attorney with Leech Tishman.
That comment was met with shouts and boos from some in the crowd of about 150 at the Mount Bethel Fire Company hall. Occasional insults, such as "coward" and expletives, were directed at the board.
Supervisor David Due, attending by phone, said the park will never be sold. He and Anthony DeFranco, who was attending his final meeting as a supervisor, said the NID will allow the township to improve its park.
Board Chairman Martin Pinter said the NID will raise money to pay for the impact of new industry on the township and that Pektor could proceed with or without it.
Pektor owns the land, and it is zoned for industrial use. The current plan for a dozen buildings is better than having the 23 warehouses that could have been placed there, Pinter said.
When somebody shouted that he should resign, Pinter responded, "No, I will not resign and I have two years left." He then suggested his detractors run for supervisor.
"You're taking away our township," a woman shouted at the board during the vote.
Pinter, DeFranco, Due and Robert Teel voted in favor of creating the neighborhood district, with John Bermingham Jr. dissenting.
"We've only had two hearings about the NID," Bermingham said, asking for other supervisors to vote against it or delay a decision. "We're going to live here" with the effects of RPL, Bermingham said, quoting resident Judith Henkel, who spoke earlier.
Teel said Bermingham was involved in negotiations with the developer.
"Now you're just grandstanding and playing to the crowd," Teel said to Bermingham.
Pektor, as developer, will control the NID, with three board members versus two representing the township. Upper Mount Bethel will collect 75 cents per square foot from the NID upon the recording of an approved plan, 50 cents per square foot upon the issuance of a building permit and 15 cents annually per square foot on property developed for profit within the NID.
In a statement in November, River Pointe said the township park would receive $100,000 annually from the NID, which would also provide $2.5 million for buying emergency equipment.
The site at the northeastern edge of Northampton County is within a day's drive of one-third of the U.S. population, according to RPL, and will provide more than 4,000 jobs.
Upper Mount Bethel needs development to avoid a big tax increase in the future, Pinter said.
After the meeting, Pektor and his daughter Lisa said opponents have spread misinformation about River Pointe.
"It has made communication very difficult," he said. He added his goal is to attract high-quality manufacturers, such as food companies, not just warehouses.
Pektor said truck time is expensive. Companies want to get their freight to Interstate 80, north of RPL, as quickly as they can. The RPL plan is for the Portland-Columbia bridge, just north of the development, to bear the truck traffic, keeping it off local roads.
Lisa Pektor said false information about the project has poisoned the public discussion of RPL.
Once the rumor mill or internet generates something negative, "There's no telling them otherwise," she said.
Richard Wilford-Hunt, a resident who has been active in the opposition to River Pointe, said the size and the impact are the issue. Residents, both long-timers and those who moved to UMBT in search of peace and quiet, are worried about the future.
"We're not against development," Wilford-Hunt said. "We are against the size of this development."
The board also approved a $3.52 million 2022 general fund budget. Pinter said the supervisors asked township Manager Ed Nelson earlier to cut planned spending for next year in anticipation of inflation, and Nelson's final budget lopped about a quarter-million dollars. Pinter said the township has cash reserves to rely upon if needed next year.