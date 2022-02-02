Upper Mount Bethel Township residents raised familiar complaints Wednesday about a proposed industrial development along the Delaware River during a state hearing.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection virtual hearing was held only to accept testimony on a permit for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) for a 420,000-square-foot building on Demi Road near the Delaware River, but comments were accepted for the entire River Pointe Logistics Park project. The hearing lasted only about 45 minutes, a brief session for a River Pointe discussion.
Moderator Colleen Connolly of the DEP had to remind the participants a few times that the hearing was for comment only, not questions, and only about the stormwater permit.
Lou Pektor of Bethlehem-based Ashley Development Corp. started off the hearing with a brief description of the Demi Road building. That part of the development covers about 60 acres, and though it has been described as a warehouse, Pektor said the goal is for an industrial use. He has said earlier that the land, near Interstate 80, is suited to higher-value uses than just warehouses.
"At the moment, the (planned) building does not have a tenant," he said. "It's yet to be determined what the ultimate use will be."
Seven people spoke during the hearing, among them Charles Cole. He has helped lead the opposition to River Pointe. Residents and environmental groups have objected to the plan, but River Pointe is on land that is privately owned and zoned for industrial use.
"This wooded piece of property has been relatively undisturbed for a couple hundred years," Cole said of the land, which slopes down to the river. "There are farm fields above and wetland below it with endangered species in the wetland."
"I have to cross (Route) 611 to get my mail," Frances Visicaro said. She expressed concern about traffic and blasting during construction.
Howard Klein said the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which reviews big developments in Lehigh and Northampton counties, has said roads and bridges near the site of River Pointe are not ready for traffic. He said they should be improved before the development proceeds.
The potential effects on the Delaware River were raised by Sharon Duffield, while Lower Mount Bethel Township Supervisor Samantha Burns said truck traffic in her town is already increasing, even without the proposed development.
A group of residents known as The Concerned Citizens of Upper Mount Bethel Township has formed to fight River Pointe. Their website points to warehouse and industrial proliferation in other parts of the Lehigh Valley: "Macungie, Fogelsville, Lower Nazareth, Tatamy, Palmer lost their fight. UMB Township still has a chance to keep a fabulous quality of life!!!"
Pektor's development team and some township supervisors have said the project will bring jobs and tax revenue to Upper Mount Bethel, Northampton County and the Bangor Area School District, while many residents complain about the end of their rural lifestyle.
Residents may submit written comments to the state about the stormwater permit through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. They may be sent to coconnolly@pa.gov and rojevin@pa.gov.