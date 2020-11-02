UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - It's slated to be the biggest development in township history.
River Pointe Logistics on River Road in Upper Mount Bethel will turn 725 acres into buildings, some as big as 1 million square feet. In September, after several heated meetings, the board of supervisors voted to approve it.
But residents against it say they're not giving up without a fight.
"We are not anti-development. We are against the drastic zoning changes which will forever change our community," said Richard Wilford-Hunt of Concerned Citizens of Upper Mount Bethel.
He is one of several people who took action against the board, filing an appeal after the board of supervisors agreed to amend some parts of the township's zoning to approve the project.
"Our goal is to have the board of supervisors fully amend the text amendment and make the developer follow our existing zoning. Those are our protections in our township. Everybody else as to adhere to them, so should the developer," Wilford-Hunt said.
Developer Lou Pektor of Ashley Development in Bethlehem has said multiple times the River Pointe project will create 4,500 jobs and generate millions of dollars of tax revenue.
In response to the appeal, the attorney representing Upper Mount Bethel says the court can't change the supervisors' ruling and the complaint should be dismissed.
Wilford-Hunt said hundreds of people are against the project and they will raise the money needed to fight it in court.
