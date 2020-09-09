UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The Upper Mount Bethel supervisors approved the biggest development in township history Wednesday night, even as residents shouted their opposition to River Pointe Logistics.
Developer Lou Pektor's plan for 725 acres on River Road won approval for a zoning change that will allow buildings as high as 100 feet, some covering 1 million square feet.
Residents who spoke at the outdoor meeting at Community Park condemned the plan, saying that the supervisors were putting the township's quiet lifestyle and rural environment at risk.
Supervisors said that River Pointe will boost the township's tax base and provide jobs.
Supervisor Martin Pinter pointed out that the land is already zoned for industry.
“The facts are, we can't stop Lou from building,” he said.
Pektor could have put more than 20 warehouses on the land under the existing code. His current plan calls for 13 buildings for distribution and light industry that can be larger than allowed by earlier zoning.
Township residents vowed to keep fighting by electing new supervisors and hiring a lawyer.
At a February presentation, Pektor's staff said that the project would create as many as 4,500 jobs and generate millions of dollars in taxes for the township, Bangor Area School District and Northampton County.
There's still a lot of work to be done before the project proceeds, Pektor said after the meeting Wednesday.
He said that residents' concerns will be addressed during the land-development process. River Pointe still faces environmental and other reviews.
The meeting was heated at times as more than 25 residents spoke against River Pointe.
After suggestions of corruption were raised, Supervisor Anthony DeFranco invited residents to hire a private investigator to check on board members.
Pinter said that he's been a target on social media and been yelled at by people driving by his home.
"I have a family that fears what could possibly happen to them after we call for a vote," he said.
Board Chairman John Bermingham Jr. suggested that the supervisors delay a vote for 30 days. That motion was popular with the audience but failed when no other supervisors seconded it. The decision had already been delayed from Aug. 31.
Attorney Marc Kaplin, who presented the Pektor plan at the township fire hall in February, objected to another delay.
Kaplin also said he wrote the text amendment that the township ultimately approved.
UMBT Solicitor Ronald Karasek said that there was nothing wrong with Pektor's staff preparing an amendment as long as the zoning change was deemed reasonable.
At the last meeting, Karasek said that talks between the supervisors and Pektor that led to the zoning amendment were legal, although many residents objected to what they considered to be a closed process.
Pinter, DeFranco, Robert Teel and David Due voted for the zoning amendment. Bermingham cast the only dissenting vote.
Pinter said that the school district needs money.
He said that 45% of the students in the Bangor schools are eligible for free or reduced price lunches, a measure of poverty, and struggling families need jobs.
River Pointe, when fully built, could generate $9.1 million annually for the school district and $2.7 million for the township, Pinter said.
DeFranco repeated what he said Aug. 31: that 84% of township land is exempt from tax or charged a reduced rate, leaving 16% to carry UMBT's costs. Federal and county protected open space covers thousands of acres.
Teel said after the meeting that even with the pivotal vote Wednesday, the township still has control over how the land will be developed.
Residents have not given up yet.
David Friedman passed out notices before the meeting asking for donations to the Concerned Citizens of Upper Mount Bethel to pay for an attorney to fight the project.
During the meeting, several residents said that the project was rushed through without public input.
Richard Wilford-Hunt said that the 5 p.m. meeting time was chosen to cut down on attendance, though perhaps 200 people were sitting on park benches and on lawn chairs.
Wilford-Hunt said that the township risks being home to "high cube" warehouses, 100-foot high buildings that are automated and provide few jobs.
And the amendment approved Wednesday does not prohibit warehouses from being built on River Road, he said.
The main points against River Pointe concerned traffic, noise, environmental issues including stormwater runoff, damage to roads and an increase in crime.
"We are not against development," Friedman said before the three-hour meeting. "We realize this developer has a right to build there."
He said that the nature of the project is the issue, with high, unsightly buildings and the potential for water runoff into the Delaware River.
After the vote, some residents shouted at the supervisors and vowed to vote them out. Others prepared for the next stage of the battle, handing out fliers to organize opposition and raise money.
Several said during the meeting that the process was rushed.
Cori Eckman said that the supervisors had to vote with the interests of 7,000 residents in mind, while others said that the decision would affect generations in the Slate Belt.
Tim Hayes felt that residents were cut out of the process.
"Just include us," he asked.