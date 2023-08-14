UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – At a contentious hearing Monday evening, the Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors voted to delay conditional use for the large commercial development proposed by River Pointe Logistics.

The proposed development calls for a 12-building industrial park to be constructed on nearly 800 acres of land — which partially sits on the eastern edge of Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The site is along the Delaware River and near the Portland-Columbia toll bridge, which provides easy access to Interstate 80 across the river in New Jersey.

Monday’s 4-hour hearing revolved around River Pointe’s plan to consolidate three previously proposed buildings on Lots No. 4 and 5 of the site into one massive, 1.5 million square-foot industrial building at 2785 N. Delaware Drive (Route 611).

The developer’s attorney, Marc Kaplan, repeatedly noted that the proposed consolidation would decrease the overall square footage of buildings in the area from roughly 1.652 million to 1.508 million — a reduction of nearly 150,000 square feet.

Kaplan argued that River Pointe had also committed to reducing the maximum height of proposed building from 100 to 65 feet, increasing its distance from the nearby Community Park by more than 500 feet. Because of these modifications, Upper Mount Bethel Township should grant conditional use to the developer, Kaplan said.

However, some of the township’s supervisors – and most residents – were not convinced.

At the beginning of Monday’s hearing, Kaplan and supervisor John Bermingham got into several heated exchanges over the threshold for granting legal “party status” to citizens who wanted to testify against the development, as well as the true subject of River Pointe’s conditional use application.

Although the legal definition is narrower in the context of a conditional use hearing, Bermingham argued that all Upper Mount Bethel Township residents should be granted party status to formally oppose the proposal. His statements drew raucous applause from the public, but skepticism from chairman Martin Pinter and vice chairman Robert Teel.

“All I want is everyone in here to have party status because [the project] is everybody’s concern,” Bermingham said.

“Speaking about a concern is not the same as party status,” Kaplan later responded, drawing boos from the public.

Kaplan attempted to present the aforementioned square-footage reduction as the main subject of River Pointe’s conditional use application. Bermingham and the two residents who were granted party status — Sheryl Mims, of the 1600 block of Potomac Street, and Frances Visicaro, of the 3000 block of North Delaware Drive — said the subject was the 1.5 million square-foot building regardless of any proposed modifications.

“This is about conditional use for a 1.5 million square-foot building,” Bermingham said.

Kaplan called one witness to testify in favor of the development: Steve Walsh of Dynamic Engineering. Walsh spoke about a recent traffic study conducted for the project, as well as the potential uses of the proposed building.

According to Walsh, the traffic study showed an 8.7% decrease in total vehicle trips from a study conducted earlier in the development process. He also explained the facility could accommodate general-industrial, wholesale business, wholesale produce meat/cold storage or variety of other uses permitted in Upper Mount Bethel Township’s I-2 zoning district.

Township residents again disputed the developer’s assertions, mainly claiming that the consolidation of three buildings into one “massive” facility with 350 exterior loading docks and 758 car parking spaces was a sign the project would likely become a warehouse. Because of the consolidation, one resident argued, the developer should conduct a new, more accurate traffic study.

Kaplan responded that developers are not legally required to disclose potential tenants until after obtaining a conditional use, prompting more concern from Bermingham, supervisor David Friedman and some residents.

Pinter, Teel, Friedman and secretary David Due voted unanimously to recess around 9 p.m. without making a formal decision on the conditional use application. Bermingham had left the hearing during a recess just before 8 p.m. due to a prior commitment.

The River Pointe conditional use hearing will continue on Monday, Aug. 28, with more testimony from Visicaro as an objecting party. After the hearing concludes that night, the Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors will convene for a regular meeting regarding the items originally on the Aug. 14 meeting agenda.