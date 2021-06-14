UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – Supervisors in Upper Mount Bethel Township have tabled a proposed ordinance that would limit the use of firearms on residential property.
Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to table the proposed ordinance for 30 days. Residents who live in Saddle Creek Estates along with property owner William Smith have agreed to discuss complaints lodged against him for use of his firearms on the property. If the residents cannot agree, then supervisors could reintroduce the ordinance.
"The problem with this ordinance is that I don't know how it's going to get enforced," said Supervisor John Bermingham Jr. "I think the firearm definition is too broad and it's going to be tough to enforce. I think it harms people who just want to shoot on their property."
"Maybe the law isn't exactly perfect for everybody but it's the best we can do at this point," said Vice Chairman Robert Teel. "If you get hit with a bullet, I really don't want it on my conscience."
According to township Solicitor Ronald Karasek, the ordinance, in part, prohibits the hours during which a person could use firearms and explosives in a major residential area. It would also prohibit the use of a firearm around areas like school playgrounds, daycare parking lots, and hospital zones.
Permitted uses under the proposed ordinance would include hunting, self-defense of one's property, registered shooting range or gun club use, members of target shooting organizations, and farmers who are engaged in their normal use.
"The township believes that it is reasonable under its police power to enact those restrictions," said Karasek.
Township Manager Edward Nelson said the issue is becoming a major problem.
"It is a township-wide problem and it's only going to get worse," he said.
Residents who live in Saddle Creek Estates attended Monday night's meeting to express their frustrations with what they described as constant gunfire and explosions in the area. While the source has not been confirmed, many alleged the issue comes from Smith's property.
"My family needs this ordinance to feel safe in this neighborhood," said resident Robert Malcolm. "We're outside playing on the swings and there are bombs going off. This has nothing to do with gun rights — it's a public safety issue."