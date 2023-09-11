U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – The Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors approved the creation of its first-ever municipal authority Monday night at the Mount Bethel Vol. Fire Co. The authority will oversee proposed sewer and wastewater operations. The vote was 3-2.
River Pointe Logistics, whose development team includes developer Lou Pektor, has presented plans to build a sewage and water treatment plant.
River Pointe Logistics is one of three distinct projects of the larger River Pointe Commerce Park, which is comprised of 13 warehouse-sized buildings at more than 6 million square feet on roughly 800 acres. The other two projects besides River Pointe Logistics are known as RPL East and 303 New Demi Road.
The vote came after a more than two-hour hearing, vigorous public comments against the proposed authority, and statements by supervisors.
Those against the formation of the authority said there was insufficient information to render such a decision. They argued that a feasibility study had yet to be completed and that tenants for the proposed development had yet to be established.
Proponents for the authority argued that the study was already completed years ago, and the proposition of establishing a municipal authority in Upper Mount Bethel had also been discussed for many other years.
"We went ahead with our planning assuming there would be an authority," attorney Marc Kaplin, representing River Pointe Logistics, told supervisors during the hearing.
The proposed plant would have 400,000 capacity gallons, with 100,000 of those gallons reserved for the township. Residents would not be required to hook up.
"The service area is set by the Act 537 plan," Frederick Ebert, president of Ebert Engineering representing River Pointe, said Monday night. "...Based on the planning, the project as presented is just for the 100,000 odd gallons per day.
During a March 2 hearing on the matter, Ebert said, "This is more than we anticipate for demand." He added the plan would "have no stream discharge."
Ebert said that night that he anticipates 96,500 gallons for the property's tenants, and 2,000 gallons per minute for fire protection. He added the water supplying the plan will come from 10 different wells.
"The system will eventually be dedicated debt free to the authority," Kaplin said. "...Fred (Ebert) will design the system, and the authority will have its own engineer sewer system and water system...We will build the system at our cost, on our property."
The developer will be responsible for the costs until nine of the proposed 13 buildings are up and running. At that point, the system would be dedicated to the authority, Kaplin said.
Ebert told supervisors Monday night said construction on the plant would take about one year.
Residents who spoke against establishing the authority said it was premature at best, and a bad move for Upper Mount Bethel Township at worst. Others said it was obvious how the project and the authority's creation would benefit the developer, but failed to see how it would benefit Upper Mount Bethel Township residents. Safety was cited as another concern. Another item of contention was a lack of a completed feasibility study.
"When money runs out, they can walk away from it," resident Charles Cole said. "...We can't."