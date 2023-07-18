L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - "I've never experienced flooding that bad in this area," said Upper Nazareth Assistant Fire Chief Eric Knopp. "I'm 35 years old and have lived here all my life. Never experienced any kind of flooding to that extent. It was rough. It was unexpected."

Historic, rough and unexpected flooding led Upper Nazareth Fire Department away from their home turf to Little Creek Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township, where things that didn't belong loomed beneath high, murky waters.

"Propane tanks leaking. Propane tanks floating down the creek," added Knopp. "Logs. Tree limbs. Just random debris. Cars in the roadway. You name it. What could be in your yard is what is coming at us. It was rough, but fortunately, we had manpower trained to assist when needed."

They had the manpower and an old military truck that can trudge through high waters.

"People's basements... they had their doors open. The water was just pouring out," explained Knopp. "We drove through roughly 4.5 feet of water, just coming down the road ourselves to get people."

Deputy Chief Michael Allen says he drove the truck slowly and carefully, while on a mission to rescue as many people as required. At times, he had to use the vehicle to push debris out of the way to clear access. Finding driveways amid all the rushing rainwater also proved to be a feat.

"The object was to see how many people in there we could get out," explained Allen. "The one gentleman was on oxygen and losing oxygen soon, so it was a priority to get him out of there."

It was a priority to get the man's beloved dog out, too.

"It was an older dog to begin with too, so the gentleman wasn't going to leave without his dog," explained Knopp, who ended up carrying the dog to safety. "It's second nature to us. Anybody and anything, any kind of animals we're going to get them out."

They rescued that man, his dog, another dog, and 13 other people.

They also assisted homeowners on Little Creek Road who needed to corral several alpacas and a horse, that got loose when flooding destroyed their enclosure.

All of the rescues took place with Allen's nerves on edge.

"All these guys are my very close friends, so it was nerve-wracking having them standing in the back. At any moment, the bridge could've given out. The truck could've gotten swept away," explained Allen.

Officials report no deaths in Northampton County due to Sunday's flooding.

Allen says the military truck has been used before, but it was the first time it was used to make as many rescues as firefighters did.