Upper Saucon appoints 2 township employees to Southern Lehigh library board

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Dozens of residents expressed displeasure with the Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors, which unanimously appointed two township employees to the Southern Lehigh Public Library Board of Directors at its biweekly meeting on Monday night.
The appointees, Thomas Beil and Patrick Leonard, respectively serve as Upper Saucon's township manager and director of general services, according to the township's website.
Their appointments — Beil to a partial term expiring at the end of this year and Leonard to a three-year term expiring in December 2025 — were approved by Upper Saucon board Chairman Brian Farrell and members John Inglis, Philip Spaeth and Stephen Wagner.
The public was overwhelmingly unconvinced by the integrity of the appointments, and many lit into the supervisors for the perceived packing of the library's board to serve their own interests.
"I think by placing these employees onto the board, they're going to be in a biased position to make decisions that are not necessarily in the best interests of the Southern Lehigh [Public] Library's future," said Laura Ray at the meeting. "To me, it looks and seems very unethical."
Because Leonard will fill the vacancy left by former Southern Lehigh Public Library Board President Candi Kruse's departure, others spoke to Kruse's dedication while questioning if the new appointees would match her commitment to serving the library.
"She works hard," Rachel Pfeiffer, a former SLPL board member, said of Kruse at the meeting. "To not even personally let her know that she wasn't going to be given her position again, and to unethically put two people from your township council on the board breaks my heart."
Kruse left the SLPL board after Lower Saucon Township offered $1 million over 10 years to her library for its own residents' use. This controversial proposal, which expired last week, was opposed by Lower Saucon, Coopersburg and Lower Milford Township residents who preferred greater representation for their municipalities on the SLPL board or greater investment in their local libraries — in particular, Hellertown Area Library.
According to the board of supervisors and its lawyer, Rocco Beltrami, Coopersburg and Lower Milford did not receive this representation because these municipalities did not contribute the 15% of SLPL's operating costs required by Article II of the library's bylaws.
The Upper Saucon supervisors' May 22 meeting has been canceled, so the board will meet again on Monday, June 5.