UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors approved the 2021 budget during their Monday night meeting held at the municipal building. The vote was unanimous.
The spending plan contains no tax increase on property owners, maintaining the real estate millage at 1.3691. The rate has not been increased since 1989.
In other news, supervisors heard a request from national grocery store chain ALDI to ultimately submit a land development plan that would alter the layout of a distribution center at 2700 Saucon Valley Road.
The changes would address "a proliferation of trucks backing up," and off the property, according to Joseph Fitzpatrick, an attorney representing Aldi. To illustrate the situation, Fitzpatrick told supervisors the number of trucks, at times, creates traffic circumstances akin to "navigating the Ho Chi Minh Trail."
Addressing the issue, which is particularly more chaotic in the evening or overnight hours, has become a matter of "the public safety, health and welfare," said Fitzpatrick.
The company's solution would involve reconfiguring the site to alter the staging areas for the trucks. In order to accomplish this, they would be in violation of an existing township code ordinance. Fitzpatrick told supervisors the ordinance was "prejudicial to the ALDI organization."
Fitzpatrick did not ask supervisors Monday night for a variance. Rather, he hoped to pursue a "settlement agreement" with the township regarding the ordinance. This would enable the grocery store chain to submit land development plans and begin the process to receive approval from the township to implement those plans.
The process to receive township approval for those plans would take into summer or fall 2021, according to Township Manager Thomas Beil.
In other business, the board approved a resolution conditionally accepting various streets in the Whispering Pines subdivision as part of the township road system. The streets include Liberty Creek Parkway, Weber Circle, Candle Place, Thompsondale Road, Trolley Stop Lane and Olde Trolley Lane. Later in the meeting, supervisors approved the release of a nearly $600,000 construction security deposit for the same subdivision.
In a separate motion, the township accepted the southern extension of Cumorah Avenue in the Blue Ridge Chase subdivision from Jared Road to the cul-de-sac bulb as part of the township's road system.