Upper Saucon board of supervisors

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors Monday unanimously approved the preservation of a 112-acre farmland tract purchased for just under $900,000 with the township contributing $225,000 and the state and county paying the balance of the purchase.

According to township manager Tom Beil, the land owned by Upper Saucon's Miller family for generations has an appraised value of $1.15 million and is located at 3716 Chestnut Hill and 3947, 4001, and 4055 Kozy Korner Rds.

The state will pay $656,530 and Lehigh County's portion amounts to just under $18,000.

Beil added the transaction includes the Millers turning over the land's development rights to the township, which intends to preserve it as farmland.

In other business, the supervisors also approved contracting KCBA architects of Upper Saucon for a $9,600 feasibility study for the enlargement of the township municipal campus.

Beil commented his offices have not been renovated or enlarged since 1991 and since that time the number of Upper Saucon employees has doubled.

According to the supervisors, KCBA has extensive municipal campus planning experience, including police station projects.

Finally, the board approved the transfer of a liquor license on behalf of WAWA Food Markets from a former movie theater in South Whitehall Township to the convenience stores' newest location on Route 309 South and Passer Road in the township.

This will be the second store in the Lehigh Valley to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption or takeout.

WAWA officials said they expect to open the new Upper Saucon location by the end of this year.

 
 

