CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors Monday unanimously approved the preservation of a 112-acre farmland tract purchased for just under $900,000 with the township contributing $225,000 and the state and county paying the balance of the purchase.
According to township manager Tom Beil, the land owned by Upper Saucon's Miller family for generations has an appraised value of $1.15 million and is located at 3716 Chestnut Hill and 3947, 4001, and 4055 Kozy Korner Rds.
The state will pay $656,530 and Lehigh County's portion amounts to just under $18,000.
Beil added the transaction includes the Millers turning over the land's development rights to the township, which intends to preserve it as farmland.
In other business, the supervisors also approved contracting KCBA architects of Upper Saucon for a $9,600 feasibility study for the enlargement of the township municipal campus.
Beil commented his offices have not been renovated or enlarged since 1991 and since that time the number of Upper Saucon employees has doubled.
According to the supervisors, KCBA has extensive municipal campus planning experience, including police station projects.
Finally, the board approved the transfer of a liquor license on behalf of WAWA Food Markets from a former movie theater in South Whitehall Township to the convenience stores' newest location on Route 309 South and Passer Road in the township.
This will be the second store in the Lehigh Valley to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption or takeout.
WAWA officials said they expect to open the new Upper Saucon location by the end of this year.
Upper Saucon approves easement for preserving 112 acres of farmland
- Louis Gombocz
-
- Updated
- Comments
CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors Monday unanimously approved the preservation of a 112-acre farmland tract purchased for just under $900,000 with the township contributing $225,000 and the state and county paying the balance of the purchase.
Tags
Louis Gombocz
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Pa. AG visits Lehigh Valley, pushes back against potential changes to mail delivery services
- Palmer honors police for saving lives, fighting crime, facing COVID-19
- Upper Saucon approves easement for preserving 112 acres of farmland
- Whitehall initiates outdoor commercial cooking amendments
- Couple who went to school in Lehigh Valley helping others create their own real estate business
- Eagles to be returned to the top of Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Allentown
- Iconic Allentown eatery helps centenarian stay young at heart
- East Stroudsburg U., Northampton Community College announce partnership
- Lower Macungie to review solar field, self-storage, townhouses
- Allentown planners to review proposals for Sheetz, convent conversion
Berks Area News
- Reading approves $3M for stadium upgrades
- FBI arrest man accused of selling forged Keith Haring artwork
- Wyomissing, West Reading prepare for arrival of medical students
- Residents looking for solutions to speeding issues on Lower Alsace road
- Berks Co. man remains behind bars for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot
- Reading Hospital now reporting zero COVID-19 patients
- Reading to offer free vaccine clinics to RSD students, families
- Two Berks Co. Penn State Health locations become wound care centers
- Reading Hospital reports no COVID-19 Inpatients for first time in 17 months
- Gun stolen from vehicle in West Reading
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The Latest: S Korea passes 1,000 new cases for 7th day
- Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
- Everbridge kondigt succesvolle implementatie aan van nationaal openbaar waarschuwingssysteem voor het Verenigd Koninkrijk (VK) om meer dan 100 miljoen inwoners en bezoekers te beschermen
- Everbridge annonce le déploiement d'un système national d'alerte à la population au Royaume-Uni pour protéger plus de 100 millions de résidents et visiteurs
- Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election
- Sinovac-dosed Thai health workers to get AstraZeneca booster
- Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator se unió al Foro Generation Equality para el panel de adquisiciones con perspectiva de género y coaliciones de compromisos para la acción
- Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
- After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale
- First Republic Bank Extends Contract of Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert
Entertainment News
- Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - June edition
- Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 'peaceful co-parenting relationship'
- Khloe Kardashian's 'childish' exes
- Emmys 2021: Nomination predictions in all the key categories
- Jada Pinkett Smith debuts shaved head
- New this week to TV, streaming and more: A 'Space Jam' sequel and new John Mayer tunes
- Jennifer Lopez needed to be happy alone
- Kate Beckinsale shares how she relates to Princes William and Harry
- Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M
- Hallmark’s Christmas in July: 12 Movies New & Old Worth Checking Out