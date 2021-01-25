UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – If all goes as planned, Upper Saucon will welcome a new winery and boutique later this year.
At its Monday night meeting, the township Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to allow a parcel at 5831 Vera Cruz Road to be transformed into a winery, wine-tasting, retail, and small events destination site.
The supervisors approved an agreement with the property owners under which the township will not object to their special exception application to operate various business-related uses on the property.
The land — purchased by Roger Rockhill, a finance manager from southern New Jersey, and his fiancée, Julie Juckes, a hotel developer and construction manager from Washington state — was once a Jewish Community Center campsite. Last year, the property was in the planning stages to become a youth rope-climbing and activities center.
Juckes noted the initial wine production will include grapes from the limited vineyards already growing on the site. Additional vines are scheduled to be planted this spring. She added it will take between one and two years to produce wine from their own newly-planted crops.
Rockhill commented that they will not be opening a large wedding reception or banquet hall on the property, but small gatherings are feasible. He also mentioned that he currently is in the process of securing a liquor license, in addition to other licenses and permissions from state and local authorities.
Juckes pointed out that she is in the process of uncovering an old train car and its contents buried on the site, which formerly served as an underground bomb shelter following World War II.