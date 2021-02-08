CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – By a unanimous vote, the Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors Monday night awarded a $1.36 million construction contract for what some said is a long-awaited road improvement project.
The board agreed to offer the intersection improvement project at Route 309 and Lanark Road to Blooming Glen Contractors Inc., Perkasie. The company also will be building the Wawa convenience store, about a mile away on Route 309 South.
The intersection improvements will include the addition of new dedicated turning lanes on both sides of Lanark Road, as well as the installation of new traffic lights, among other upgrades.
Township Manager Tom Beil, who noted that Route 309 is a state-maintained highway, said the state awarded a $1 million grant to finance the undertaking. The remaining $360,000 balance will be split between the Southern Lehigh School District and the township, which also will be responsible for the engineering costs estimated at approximately $100,000.
"This project has been kicking around for years now, and I'm glad it's getting done at such a reasonable price," remarked supervisor Stephen Wagner. He referred to the township's previous engineer who presented the board with a considerably higher $2.2 million cost estimate as "strange."
Township officials conjectured Blooming Glen's cost estimate was the lowest of three received because the firm is "already mobilized," working on the prospective Wawa less than a mile down the highway.
In other business, the supervisors passed an ordinance prohibiting truck traffic on a portion of Blue Church Road South between Beverly Hills Road and Mill Road.
Beil said the ban was initiated by local residents who came before the supervisors over a year ago, expressing concern about trucks using rural roads on an increasing basis in their neighborhood.
He added an engineering and traffic study was done on Blue Church Road by the township. It was determined that the width of the thoroughfare and the accompanying structural issues made it unfit for commercial truck usage.