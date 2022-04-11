UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Upper Saucon Township delayed Monday a public hearing on Kay Builders' plan for truck terminals off Route 309 until April 25.
Last September, the township unveiled a planned zoning change that would allow three warehouses on 119 acres east of Route 309 and north of East Hopewell Road. Earlier proposals for the land included mixed uses and one plan that would have added about 900 houses.
Although warehouses are often unwelcome, residents at the September meeting said the Upper Saucon staff and board of supervisors had worked out a reasonable plan with the developer: It would add no burden on the Southern Lehigh School District and keep most truck traffic on Route 309.
That plan, township officials said, balances the needs of residence with the reality of zoning. The site is in an industrial and commercial zone.
Township Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker said Monday that the three parties to the zoning change — Upper Saucon, Kay Builders and trucking company Pitt Ohio — agreed to the delay, which the board of supervisors approved.
Eleven people from the public attended the meeting, down from about 50 at the September session at Southern Lehigh Middle School when the plan was unveiled.
The board of supervisors also approved a new comprehensive plan for Upper Saucon, a task taken up about once per decade. Dinkelacker said the comprehensive plan is updated about every 10 years.
The vote for the new plan, which guides development, was 4-0 with Chairman Brian Farrell, Stephen Wagner, Dennis Benner and John Inglis in favor. Philip Spaeth was absent.
The supervisors also voted to appoint Billee Hurley to the township's Environmental Advisory Council for a three-year term.
"We are very fortunate to have someone like this volunteering," Inglis said of Hurley.