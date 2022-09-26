SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg.

Judith Rutherford, 73, who was driving one of the cars involved, died at the scene, said the Bucks County coroner on Friday.

Her husband, 83-year-old Robert Rutherford, was taken to the hospital, where he died at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday. He had been riding in the front seat of the car.

The couple lived in Upper Saucon Township, the coroner said.

One car ended up crashed into the front of Dreamstone Granite & Marble, and the other was heavily damaged in the corner of the intersection.

Heavy traffic delays were reported Friday evening.

Police have not released details on what happened.