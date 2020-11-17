UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents of a Traditions of America development complained to the Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors on Monday, but any resolution with the builder will probably require litigation.
Bob LieBerman, president of the homeowners' association (HOA) at Traditions of America (TOA) at Saucon Valley, went through a list of complaints against the builder of the 235-home development, setting up a battle of acronyms: HOA versus TOA.
LieBerman said the homeowners want TOA to deal with faulty sidewalks and problems with their clubhouse, along with grading and stormwater issues, before the HOA takes over maintenance of common areas in the development.
Otherwise, he said, "the residents will have to fix it on their own."
David Biddison, a partner in TOA, said the homeowners presented a "wish list" that goes beyond what the developer must do. TOA will meet its obligations to Upper Saucon, he said, and complete all work required by the township engineer.
Board supervisor Stephen Wagner said the township has received many complaints about TOA at Saucon Valley. "I'm tired of it," he said.
Biddison said the homeowners organized a "strategic effort" to send lots of complaints. LieBerman said that was true and that he had asked residents to voice their complaints to the township and the developer.
"We're here to protect our interests," LieBerman told the board. He said litigation to resolve the issue would be expensive, and he is not optimistic that the homeowners would prevail.
"I don't expect a very good outcome," he conceded.
TOA is also developing housing on the former Locust Valley Golf Club in the township.
The two sides—HOA and TOA—were at Monday's meeting because the township was due to release $431,000 of construction security to TOA. Builders put up security as a guarantee that improvements such as roads and drainage systems are put in correctly. LieBerman said the HOA did not object to the release, which the board approved unanimously.
Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker said "there are always issues" when control of a development's common areas pass from the developer to the homeowners. He suggested that trying to use the release of construction security as leverage is not a good strategy for the homeowners.
He also said that the township was not going to take a position on whether the condition of the sidewalks in the development was the result of poor workmanship or faulty maintenance.
Before the debate over the Saucon Valley development began, TOA Managing Partner Tim McCarthy raised a financing issue with the board.
He said the township requires letters of credit to be posted as construction security. McCarthy said surety bonds would be cheaper for the builder, and the lower costs could be passed on to home buyers. McCarthy also said surety bonds would protect the township and help prevent "a web of litigation" if a builder failed to complete a project.
"Bonds should be a cornerstone of risk mitigation," he said.
Township Manager Thomas Beil questioned why the issue was being raised after Upper Saucon already has an agreement for the Locust Valley development.
"Kind of late in the ballgame," Supervisor Philip Spaeth said. The issue was not on the agenda and the board took no action.
The supervisors canceled their Dec. 14 meeting. They will meet Dec. 21 to vote on Upper Saucon's 2021 budget, which keeps the real estate millage at 1.3691, not increased since 1989.