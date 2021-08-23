CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – It's been a long time in the making, but the completion of the rail trail in Upper Saucon Township will soon become a reality.
The township's board of supervisors Monday night approved a new licensing agreement between the township and DeSales University in Center Valley for the purchase and installation of a $500,000 pedestrian bridge over Preston Lane near the Southern Lehigh Public Library and the university's baseball field.
According to township officials and the agreement, DeSales will agree to pay for half the cost of the new pedestrian and bicyclists' bridge, which they termed the last remaining unfinished segment of the Saucon Rail Trail.
In turn, the university will be allowed to erect a gateway sign to its campus on the bridge featuring the school's colors and logo.
Board Chairman Brian Farrell remarked how excited he was for the project to get underway since it has been on the board's radar for a long time.
Bid requests for the purchase of the bridge and its installation will be issued almost immediately, followed by the purchase of a prefabricated bridge to be installed early next year. The project is expected to be completed by the start of next summer.
The bridge will be in the traditional trestle style and made of steel. It will be 8-feet wide and will accommodate bicycles in addition to walkers and runners who will have, for the first time, new access to a continuous, uninterrupted trail in Upper Saucon.
In other business, the supervisors tabled until their November meeting an ordinance establishing an all-way stop sign at the intersection of Saucon Ridge Road and Majestic Drive. Some supervisors said they were unfamiliar with the intersection and the alleged speeding on the thoroughfare.