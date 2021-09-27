CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network of Allentown received the green light Monday to build a new, state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital on a 45-acre land tract across from the Promenade Shops in Upper Saucon Township.
Members of the Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary/final land development plan for the proposed four-story facility at 3200 Center Valley Parkway.
After calling Allentown home for 113 years, Good Shepherd's rehabilitation hospital at 850 S. Fifth St. will move to the soon-to-be constructed 123,00-square-foot Upper Saucon facility offering 76 patient beds, all in private rooms.
However, representatives say the Allentown building, constructed in 1983, will remain with the Good Shepherd network.
Good Shepherd President and CEO Michael Spigal said the network will conduct a feasibility study to analyze reuse options for the Allentown building.
Spigal added that while the current rehabilitation hospital staff of approximately 250 employees and operations will relocate to Center Valley, Good Shepherd fully intends to maintain a notable presence on Allentown's southside.
The network's administrative offices and support services — as well as a number of other patient and resident services including long-term care, outpatient rehabilitation, and physician services — will remain in Allentown.
Good Shepherd is working with KRN Development of Memphis, Tennessee, and Francis Cauffman Architects of Philadelphia regarding the design of the new hospital and surrounding campus. Costs have yet to be finalized.
The grand opening is expected in late March 2023, Spigal said.