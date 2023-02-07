U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Upper Saucon Township Planning Commission on Tuesday heard comments and answered questions about the Route 309 Commerce Center, a three-warehouse complex planned in the township.

The planning commission was scheduled to vote on whether it would approve a recommendation for the project. However, the commission postponed the action because developers only received comments on their last submission several days ago and did not have time to address them.

Instead, the planners provided an informational session where residents asked questions and shared their concerns about traffic, stormwater management, air, noise and light pollution.

Filling the township meeting room, more than 60 residents showed up for the meeting, with many expressing that they had only recently heard about the commerce center plan. When polled by township Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, more than half said it was their first meeting about the commerce center.

"I get it. It impacts a lot," said commission Chair Samantha Ciotti Falcone in response to a resident's traffic concerns.

While they acknowledged residents' concerns, township officials said the plan balances the needs of residents with the reality of zoning. The site is in an industrial and commercial zone.

The meeting began with township officials explaining their goal in mind while working on the plan with the developer. They said if they must have development, they wanted to ensure the most negligible impact possible on residents.

Kay Builders' plan is for three big-box buildings, the largest covering 1.15 million square feet — about 26 acres. The others will be 535,360 square feet and 82,500 square feet. The township agreed to that plan in 2021 after earlier litigation and proposals for housing and retail development on the 119 acres were rejected.

Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on 'high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says The warehouses comprising the Route 309 Commerce Center will cover a total of 1.77 million square feet on a 119-acre site east of Route 309 and just south of the former Center Valley Golf Course.

The site is estimated to have 800 workers. The developer hopes to begin construction next spring.

The sheer volume of traffic to the site, mainly from trucks, was a big concern for residents Tuesday. The estimated number of trips generated by the three big-box buildings is 4,042 per day, with 1,056 made by trucks. About a quarter of those trucks may head south on Route 309, while most of the rest will make their way to Route 378.

Changes will include a new traffic signal at Route 309 and West Hopewell Road and turn lanes on Route 309. Concrete medians will be eliminated along Route 309 at East Hopewell Road and Chestnut Drive. Changes to Route 309 must all be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, officials said. The township will continue to uphold a ban on trucks on West Hopewell Road, they said.

On Jan. 26, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's staff presented a report that dubbed Route 309 "a high-crash corridor." LVPC's staff review of the plan also advised that construction of the warehouses and work on the Route 309 Center Valley Interchange be coordinated to reduce safety hazards and be monitored on a "continual basis."

LVPC: Upper Saucon warehouse complex needs truck parking, crash-rate monitoring The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said the proposed 1.77 million square feet of warehouses will add traffic on a road that's already 'a high-crash corridor.'

The plans for the warehouse complex do not show long-term parking spaces for trucks, which the LVPC recommends "so drivers can rest as federal law requires."

The LVPC has a professional staff recommending significant developments proposed in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It has 37 appointed commissioners, who review the recommendations and vote on them. The body votes on the recommendations, not on whether plans should proceed.

After the LVPC commissioners approve staff reviews, their recommendations are sent to local municipalities. The municipal governments then make final land-use decisions.

Previous plans for the Upper Saucon property included mixed-use development, and another would have put up a retail center and nearly 900 homes.

The proposal was unveiled at Southern Lehigh Middle School in 2021.

"It was never going to remain a cornfield," board of supervisors Chairman Brian Farrell said at the 2021 meeting. Residents agreed.

Earlier plans proposed by Kay would have added hundreds of houses in Upper Saucon, putting a strain on the Southern Lehigh School District. Some residents thanked the board for negotiating the plan with Kay.