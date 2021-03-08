CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Concerned township residents voiced their concerns Monday night before the Upper Saucon Board of Supervisors over what they claim is extreme vehicle speeding on local roads.
During the meeting, Upper Saucon Police Chief Tom Nicoletti addressed the board to present numbers for the past four years on written warnings, tickets issued, total citations and directed calls to patrols all for speeding.
Nicoletti said he advised his patrols, for health safety reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to ease up on citing motorists for speeding — and the numbers he presented showed it.
In 2019, Upper Saucon patrols issued a combined total of 1,322 total citations. Last year, that number dramatically dropped to a total of 384.
However, in light of the fact that his command now has been vaccinated, Nicoletti said he will have his officers step up their efforts to pull over suspected speeders and issue written warnings and citations, which he noted his force already began doing last week.
"We hope to curb behavior," Nicoletti remarked. "We hope to make a difference."
Jessica Edwards, a concerned resident who also works as a police officer for Lehigh Township, she said writes more speeding tickets in one weekend than Upper Saucon did in all of 2020.
Edwards lives on Lanark Road, two houses away from a fiery crash that killed three individuals and left a fourth critically injured last Saturday night after their car collided with a tree.
The cause of that accident has not yet been determined.
Edwards, however, said she believes the victims' car was traveling at a high rate of speed, as evidenced by the crash and subsequent fire. She also pointed out there were no skid marks on the road at the accident scene, which would usually indicate a braking attempt.
Edwards went on to say that since 2019, there have been zero fatalities from speeding in Lehigh Township where she works. She attributes this to policies that her department adopted concerning education, enforcement and engineering. She also credits a heavy enforcement program from her police force, which she says is half the size of Upper Saucon's.
Edwards additionally noted that her department follows the Vision Zero Network strategy, an initiative originally implemented in Europe to eliminate traffic fatalities while increasing mobility safety for all.
Several other residents expressed their fears over neighborhood children possibly being hurt by speeding vehicles, especially while waiting at their bus stops.
They also mentioned that the speeding makes dangerous activities near the roadway, such as snow shoveling and lawn mowing, and people fear that they may get struck by a car.