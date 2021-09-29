UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Upper Saucon Township took a first step Wednesday toward a zoning change to allow three warehouses off Route 309 — a plan township officials said balances the needs of residents and the reality of zoning in the southeastern corner of Lehigh County.
The gathering was unlike some other warehouse meetings in the region, with no shouting from the audience of 50 at Southern Lehigh Middle School, no booing and no personal insults. Some residents thanked the board of supervisors, accepting the fact that development on the land east of the highway is inevitable and that what they saw Wednesday is as good as it gets.
"This is probably the best plan you guys have had," resident Michael Pera said to the board and township staff. The proposal for warehouses places most truck traffic on Route 309, and unlike earlier proposals, the plan reviewed Wednesday will not add residents and place a burden on the Southern Lehigh School District.
Other plans from Kay Builders for the 119 acres bounded by Route 309 to the west and East Valley Road included one with a mix of uses and another that would have put up nearly 900 housing units and a retail center. That plan was shot down in 2019 after public outcry.
Township attorney Thomas Dinkelacker reviewed what the township said would be permitted under a zoning amendment, with a sketch that showed three warehouses totaling about 1.77 million square feet. In return, the township would get 500-foot buffers between the development and streets, landscaping and trees, road improvements and 88 acres of open space on Landis Mill Road.
The board voted unanimously to advertise the amendment, just the beginning of a long process of reviews by Upper Saucon, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and other agencies before construction can begin. The zoning amendment that clears the way for the Kay plan may be voted on as early as Nov. 15.
Board Chairman Brian Farrell said he expects Kay Lehigh LLC, an affiliate of Kay Builders, to drop litigation against the township over zoning and withdraw another plan for the land. He said the Upper Saucon zoning amendment respects the rights of the owner of the property, which is zoned for industry, and the rights of residents.
"It was never going to remain a cornfield," he said of the tract after the meeting. Residents understood that, and public participation and meetings guided the process that led to the zoning amendment.
"We are all in this together," Farrell said after the meeting.
The Stabler Foundation, created by Class of 1930 Lehigh University alumnus Donald Stabler and his wife Dorothy, gave the land to the university in 2012. Kay first made a proposal to build on the land a few years ago, and acquired the property from Lehigh in 2020 for $21 million.
Resident Jim Dickey commended the township for working with the developer to gain some control over the project, and blamed the university for "not protecting the community" by taking the $21 million.
"I do believe this was a mistake on Lehigh's part," he said of the university.
"I'm pleasantly surprised but I still have concerns," said Joan Slota.
Some residents are worried about traffic, noise from trucks backing up, and flooding.
Dinkelacker said predicting traffic flow is difficult, but trucks will use Route 309 to head to Route 78 or south to the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange west of Quakertown.
The land could have become "a sea of houses and apartments and townhouses" and added much more traffic, he said.
He also touched upon the workforce at what was described as the "Route 309 Commerce Center." The number of workers driving there may decline over time.
"These facilities are going to be increasingly automated," he said.
The board met at Southern Lehigh Middle School to accommodate the crowd.
The next meeting of the supervisors will be Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Upper Saucon's 5500 Camp Meeting Road municipal building.