UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - For nine years, people have been gathering at Upper Saucon Township Park for its Memorial Day remembrance event.

It's grown in size each year, with hundreds of people gathering on the lawn to pay their respects to the people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's just important that we teach our children what Memorial Day is and it's not just about burgers and hot dogs, that's great," Kimberly Chaput said. "It's about remembering the people that gave the ultimate sacrifice."

She's been coming to the event for four years with her husband and kids. She knows the important of teaching them about the meaning of Memorial Day, especially since it hits close to home.

"My dad was in the Army and he passed away," Chaput said. "He died of cancer, but it's just a day to memorialize him."

Event coordinator Eric Batosz says they do something special at their remembrance event. They hand out name cards of fallen soldiers from Pennsylvania.

They also choose one specific veteran who passed away on the front lines.

"Jesse Reid is the soldier that's being honored today. And he was from Whitehall. He was a Hokendauqua firefighter," Batosz said.

Reed's mother spoke at today's event sharing what his fellow brothers had to say about him. They described him as being in great shape and always having a great attitude.

The event concluded with a 2 mile walk/run.