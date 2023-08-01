UPPER SAUCON TWP. Pa - Every year, the first Tuesday of August marks the annual National Night Out.

"It's been going on for many years throughout the country. It's always been a goal of mine and the township's to bring this event here,” said Sgt. Justin Driscoll, with the Upper Saucon Township Police Department.

The Upper Saucon Township Police Department hosted its 4th annual National Night Out. The national program aims to bring first responders within state, county, and local levels together with the community. The event is meant to build relationships between residents, police, and other officials.

“Which I think is a great sign not only for the township, but for the community itself to show that many people, that many organizations, and the first responders are so invested in this community to make it a safe place,” said Sgt. Driscoll.

Police said plans for this year’s event have been in the works since March. Those plans also included inviting over 25 different local organizations and hosting a ton of kid-friendly activities.

“Moon bounces to waterslides, face painting, we're going to have a DJ, some live music, and police vs. kids water balloon fight,” said Sgt. Driscoll.

Allentown, South Whitehall Township, Upper Macungie Township, and others around the Lehigh Valley are joining communities around the nation, all for one purpose.

"Coming out here on a positive atmosphere, so that we can smile and have fun and enjoy some activities and build a healthy, positive relationship so that you just don't always see us in the negative light,” said Sgt. Driscoll.

An events schedule for the night can be found on the Upper Saucon Township Facebook page.

Tuesday’s festivities will go until about 9 p.m. with a fireworks show to top off the night.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.