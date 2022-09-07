ALLENTOWN, Pa. - UPS said Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,500 seasonal employees in the Allentown area ahead of the holiday rush.

UPS is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, according to a news release from the company. Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour. Seasonal tractor-trailer positions begin at $33.75 per hour.

Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

Nationally, UPS says it expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those positions do not require an interview.

People can go to the company's website to apply.