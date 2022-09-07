UPS Holiday Hiring

This is the UPS logo on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. United Parcel Service said Wednesday, Sept 7, 2022, it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - UPS said Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,500 seasonal employees in the Allentown area ahead of the holiday rush.

UPS is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, according to a news release from the company. Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour. Seasonal tractor-trailer positions begin at $33.75 per hour.

Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

Nationally, UPS says it expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those positions do not require an interview. 

People can go to the company's website to apply. 

