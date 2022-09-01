A new UPS Store will open at Shepherd's Corner, a strip mall in Lower Macungie Township that is just south of the Hamilton Crossings shopping center.



Krunal "Ken" Patel and wife Priya plan to open the store within two to three months, according to a statement from Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.



Lehigh Financial arranged the federal Small Business Administration loan for the store, which will be at 5585 Hamilton Blvd.



Krunal Patel is from Reading but said in the Lehigh Financial statement that he knows the Allentown area because he worked there for several years.



"It's a growing area," he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in online purchasing and demand for mailing services.



There are more than 5,000 UPS stores in North America. Patel's store will cover 1,500 square feet and provide shipping, shredding, printing, fax, passport photographs and notary services, along with mailboxes for individuals and businesses. He has retail experience as the owner of a tobacco store.



Lehigh Financial's Barber said the location is ideal for a UPS store.



Lehigh Financial is based in downtown Allentown and arranges SBA commercial lending for businesses, real estate financing, bridge loans and financing for accounts receivable and equipment through eastern Pennsylvania.