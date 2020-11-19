TREXLERTOWN, Pa. - After 6 months and 8 feet, you'd never know the building was once a Bon-Ton.
Now it's a 64,000-square-foot Urban Air. It's an indoor, interactive amusement park.
Matthew and Nichole Pitz are the owners. They say their kids loved their local Urban Air so much, they wanted to open their own in Trexlertown.
"Every time we come they just have fun, they exercise, they do adventure, they run around with friends they know," Nichole said.
"There's nothing like this around here and so that is a big part of it as well but this is a wonderful, growing, thriving community," Matthew said.
They never anticipated a global pandemic, but they forged ahead anyway.
"Here at Urban Air we want to talk about safety, safety, safety, cleanliness and then having fun obviously," Matthew said.
The park is operating at half capacity with temperature checks, masks indoors, and indoor air cleaning.
"These new restrictions I thought they made sense, I thought they were well thought out, and we think we're gonna be in really good shape," Matthew said.
The soft opening is this Saturday. You can buy tickets at a discount online. The grand opening will be in December.
"We've been working on this for three years. It's been a dream and it's surreal," Nichole said.