ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Taking the "urgency" out of urgent care.
The typically quick medical centers are backed up, a spillover effect from local ER's that are overrun with patients. This comes as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in the region.
St. Luke's says it's on pace to surpass its record COVID surge of patients from this time last year.
One woman, a cancer patient, said she recently waited six hours in the ER. Stories like that are pushing more people to urgent care centers. These centers are supposed to be for more minor medical issues, and designed to be in and out, but now you may be lucky if that happens.
"What did they tell you before you walked in?"
"They said due to high volumes you will have to wait awhile," said Bianco Capozzi as she headed into an Allentown Patient First center battling the flu.
"They even gave me the option of waiting in my car. I was so sick; I'm just going to wait (inside)."
Bianca was in and out in 15 minutes. The company says that's becoming a rarity, as its three Lehigh Valley locations are busier than ever. This is increasing wait times for patients and pushing doctors to the brink.
LVHN reports its urgent care centers throughout the region are inundated with patients, too. This as ER's at both LVHN and St. Luke's have been overrun, due in large part to those unvaccinated against COVID.
Rebecca Ciuferri says she recently felt it waiting in an area ER.
"About two hours to see someone, and it was quick, and I was back out the door," she said.
Area hospitals say wait times of up to six hours can happen with the recent patient surge.
The surge turned deadly in Montour County. A 70-year-old man was found dead in a Geisinger Medical Center bathroom. The coroner said it was the direct result of overcrowding.
LVHN recommends using tele-health when possible, to cut down on wait times and those using ER's and urgent care centers.
St Luke's is pushing patients to use its urgent care centers, as they have capacity.