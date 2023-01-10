The U.S. Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, calling them a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.

More than a third of U.S. households cook with a gas stove, but the federal agency says the stoves emit significant levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and fine particulate matter. The agency reports that 13 percent of childhood asthma in the U.S. is attributed to gas stove use.

"Breathing in gas fumes is not going to be good for someone with asthma," Dr. Jennifer Logan with LVHN says. "Any indoor or outdoor pollutants can clearly be thought to be attributed to lung disease."

Dr. Logan says she has been a pediatric pulmonologist for six years. She says she has never seen a patient suffering from asthma due to a gas stove. She says while she can see a possible​ link between the chemicals from the stove and asthma, she's skeptical and says it may have to do more with proper ventilation.

"If you cook in a small room with a gas stove that has no ventilation, you could imagine that you're going to probably be breathing in more than if you were cooking in a more open room with a fan or a ventilation hood over the stove," Dr. Logan said.

A group of lawmakers looking into the link say even short-term exposure to the dangerous chemicals is linked to worsening asthma in children. At this point, the U.S. Product Safety Commission says it hasn't proposed any regulatory measure at this time and any action would involve a lengthy process.