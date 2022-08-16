ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The U.S. Army is again tapping into an Allentown company for some of its specialty vehicles.

The Army ordered 144 more Heavy Dump Trucks from Mack Defense, according to a news release.

It's part of a $296 million contract to be fulfilled over seven years that the Army awarded Mack Defense, part of Mack Trucks, in 2018.

The Army previously ordered 155 Heavy Dump Trucks, which have all been built and will be delivered through this month.

The trucks will be used in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.