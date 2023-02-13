ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A U.S. Army veteran is on a cross-country trip, and he's walking the entire way.

69 News caught up with Matt Dyer in Allentown on Monday. He's from Maine, and he began his journey there, pulling a cart with all his supplies, on Dec. 30.

Dyer said he typically averages about 12 miles a day. Monday was Day 43, and he's walking to Reading.

He said he plans to hit all four corners of the nation because he wants to push his physical and mental limits.

He said he enjoys meeting new people every day and posting pictures with them on his Facebook page.

"This is John, a guy I just met at the grocery store who almost hit me with his car because I was texting in the parking lot," Dyer said, "and then we ended up becoming good friends inside the store."

Dyer is headed south to Miami. Then, he'll head west to San Diego. His goal is to get to Olympia, Washington, by July of next year.