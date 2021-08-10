BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The country's top education official visited the Lehigh Valley Tuesday to hear from local college students.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Northampton Community College in Bethlehem Township.
He was joined by Congresswoman Susan Wild.
Cardona and Wild spoke with students about President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan.
The plan calls for two years of free community college for all students.
It would also expand the maximum Pell Grant and provide about $1400 in additional financial help for low-income students.
The NCC roundtable was one of two stops Cardona and Wild made in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday.
They also visited Donegal Elementary School in Bethlehem.