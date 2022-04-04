ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new bill that's passed the U.S. House with overwhelming bipartisan support aims to make it easier to save for retirement.
Passed in the House 414-5, the SECURE Act 2.0 builds on the first SECURE Act signed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.
Endorsed by AARP and the Red Cross, the law would require employers automatically to enroll employees in a 401(k) plan at a 3% pre-tax contribution rate, which increases 1% a year until reaching 10%.
Businesses with fewer than 10 employees or open for less than three years would be exempt. Employees could also opt out.
"This is really just something that is encouraging employers to take steps so that employees are actually able to retire," said Allentown Labor Attorney Ed Easterly.
Easterly says in its current form, the bill's effects for businesses would be small, only applying to new retirement plans.
"If you are creating a new 401(k), if you're changing your plan, if you're in one 401(k) and you're terminating that and starting a new one. This is for newly created 401(k) plans," Easterly said.
It would also increase the catch-up contribution limit to $10,000 for those 62-64 starting in 2024. It would also delay required minimum distributions further for pre-tax accounts. 73 in 2022, 74 in 2029 and 75 by 2032. The current age is 72. Allowing retirees to keep more money in their savings.
Also, employers would be able to match student loan payments as retirement contributions.
"So. it's a significant benefit for employees and also for employers to use as kind of a benefit to attract employees to the workplace," Easterly said.
Employers would also now be allowed to make matching contributions into post-tax Roth accounts.
The bill now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to be taken up later this year and amended.