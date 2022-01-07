BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new jobs numbers for December fell short of expectations - only 199,000 jobs added - but it wasn't all bad news.
The unemployment rate actually dropped to 3.9%.
"The economy is stronger than most people think. We are probably going to have 5 to 6% growth for 2021 despite all of these problems that we are facing," said local economist Kamran Afshar.
Still, the labor participation rate remains low, at 61.9%. While that's not great for businesses, Afshar says it's created the strongest market for workers since the 1960's.
"But, like many other things, it won't last forever so take advantage of it while you can. As a lot of people will come back to the market and we're going to see a much larger growth in the labor force in 2022," Afshar said.
Other good news - wages rose 4.7% in 2021, but still slightly lower than inflation. Overall, 6.4 million jobs were added, a new record, averaging more than 500,000 a month.
"I think it's great to see 12 consecutive months of solid growth," said economist Ahmed Rahman. "So it does speak to - I think - a pretty healthy labor market, a pretty tight labor market, but also one where there's a tremendous amount of churn and that's a new thing."
But the economy is still short around 3.6 million jobs compared to before the pandemic.
Afshar points out the more-accurate U-6 unemployment rate, which includes unemployed, underemployed, and discouraged, is now very low, around 7%.
"That number was 23% in April of '20," Afshar said.