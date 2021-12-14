One year ago Tuesday, the United States watched as the first American rolled up her sleeve and received a COVID-19 vaccine.
"It was the best news in my lifetime that we had a vaccine available. As soon as I could get it, I got it," said Dr. Mark Knouse, chief of the division of infectious diseases for Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Local health networks were ready to hop on board, and by December 17, LVHN began rolling out vaccines to as many people as possible.
"We were very confident that we could handle those volumes and wanted to handle those volumes," Knouse said.
Now 365 days later, 200 million people across the county are vaccinated, making up more than 60% of the population.
While the U.S. continues to hit milestones, it's also just days away from reaching 800,000 COVID deaths.
"There's still a large amount of work to be done, particularly in the younger age groups, particularly getting the booster uptake higher so we can prevent some of these infections and breakthrough infections," Knouse said.
As winter approaches, the U.S. is seeing another uptick in cases, though optimism remains.
"The numbers in the hospital are 300-plus, so that's a big number. Fortunately, the gap between those and the numbers on ventilators is wider than it was earlier in the pandemic, suggesting therapies we have are doing much better," Knouse said.
And new treatment options are paving the way for success.
"Including several oral agents, one by Pfizer and Merck that show good promise in preventing hospitalizations to a major degree and also serious illness due to COVID," Knouse said.