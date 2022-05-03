BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Aiming high is why recent Air Force recruits Jack Beishline and Jamal Williamson signed on.
"I didn't want to be home anymore, I wanted to travel, see something new, do something different," Williamson said.
The pair are a boost for the Air Force. The national applicant pool is down 50% this year, the lowest since 1999.
The goal is to have 27,452 new recruits signed by Sept. 30. The branch has just under 10,000 recruits, with just over 5300 signed on.
"The pandemic has finally caught up to us, you know two years, and then the national labor shortage," said local recruiter Sgt. Steve McCutcheon.
Recruitment is down in all branches of the military. A virtual reality set up at Liberty High School is part of the Navy's national outreach.
"This is exactly one of our creative pieces in order to draw attention and interest," said Naval recruiter Nicholas Gold.
What else draws interest? Money. Military branches are now offering up to $50,000 sign-on bonuses.
"Did you guys get a big bonus when you you guys signed on?" I asked Beishline and Williamson.
"No. Not what they are giving out now," they chuckled.
The Navy is offering a minimum of $25,000 to any new recruit who signs up and ships out by June 30. The Air Force has added six new positions that are eligible for a bonus. Long-term contracts of 10-12 years for re-enlistment can include $200,000 upfront.
Gold says it's a very serious, although time sensitive method, in the battle for employees.
"It allows us to be competitive because we know that a lot of companies and businesses are doing the same thing right now," he said.
As for McCutcheon, the stakes couldn't be higher.
"It's a big deal. If we don't get our numbers, you know, national security, in order to defend the United States, that's why we need these numbers," he said.