U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The 2022 U.S. Senior Open being right in our own backyard means the economy in the Lehigh Valley is booming.
"It's phenomenal," said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.
"This brings so much notoriety," added Mimi Griffin, President and Founder of MSG Promotions.
It's also bringing in about $25 million, according to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
"We put a lot of effort into making sure people are aware of how great the Lehigh Valley is," Cunningham said.
"We're filling a lot of hotel rooms," Griffin said. "They're hitting all the best restaurants in Bethlehem, Allentown and even some are going to Easton, there's so many great restaurants in the Lehigh Valley."
On top of that, the area is hoping business owners will want to expand to cities and towns here.
"It's always very competitive to get people from far away to come in and just familiarize themselves with the region," Cunningham said. "We are using the tournament as a way to have important visitors come into the Lehigh Valley."
So the U.S. Senior Open has not only helped with short-term economic benefits, but with the potential of long-term benefits as well.
"It's always amazing to me to see where we ended up and the fact that we have events like this right in our backyard," Cunningham said.
We were told that the Twisted Olive restaurant in downtown Bethlehem got a shoutout by one of the U.S. Open commentators, and the owner Steve tells me he is thrilled and that events like the Open have helped his business in the past.